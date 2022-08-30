Sutton's predictions: Palace v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

These sides had two goalless draws last season but what are the chances of it being 0-0 again? Brentford were good against Everton at the weekend and probably deserved to win, while Crystal Palace have had a decent start to the season. I think it will be a draw again, but a scoring one.

Tom's prediction: 2-1

This is a hard one to call because I like both managers, and their teams are always well organised too.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here