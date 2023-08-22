BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater has been discussing Manchester United's defeat to Spurs on The Devils' Advocate podcast: "I was thinking about how I felt just after we got battered by Brentford last season. I was there thinking we could finish bottom half this season the way that we're playing. But it was pretty obvious what the problems were and Erik ten Hag changed it for the next game.

"I don't think that's necessarily the case this season. I think Ten Hag has built a team where he thinks they can play whatever brand of football he is demanding them to play, but I don't think they're capable of it. I think it's a skill issue, a bit of a fitness issue, and I think with some of the players it's a bit of a football intelligence issue.

"I hate to compare us to Man City but you've got to, they're the best team in England, and that's what we want to get to. They have intelligent footballers and I don't think we have many intelligent footballers."

BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath added: "It was the first moment in Ten Hag's United career that I felt he got the proper brunt of a lot of people online after the game. I was reading really harsh assessments of Ten Hag, from well-minded fans and not the trolls.

"The starting XI was exactly the same against Wolves - I think I would've changed something. I would have changed Garnacho and maybe strengthened the midfield a little bit. I agree it's important to keep Mount on the pitch for his morale and mentality. I can only assume that you can't just drop Mount, because of one game, because of the way he would probably take it into the future."

