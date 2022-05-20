Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's final game of the season at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith says Billy Gilmour and Ben Gibson are both doubtful but he is hoping they will be fit enough to feature. Gilmour has returned to Chelsea for an assessment on his ankle, while Gibson is struggling with a back injury. Mathias Normann has trained and is fit.

He says plans are in place for next season and these will continue over coming weeks. In the meantime, he’s heading for a brief US holiday to watch his son play.

He dismissed rumours linking Norwich with West Brom defender Cedric Kipre as “not true”.

The loanees have returned - except for Danel Sinani, who has a play-off semi-final with Huddersfield to prepare for: “We’ll have a look at Sinani during pre-season. It’s been great to see Jordan Hugill, Sam McCallum, Onel Hernandez and Bali Mumba around us.”

Todd Cantwell will also return to Norwich after his loan spell at Bournemouth: “I envisage him being back for pre-season. Bournemouth haven’t taken up the option.”

On the challenge of playing Spurs: “We are aware of the threats of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Son is one of the best at making deep runs into space behind you, while Kane is an unbelievable finisher who can play as a nine or a 10. Our players have to be ready for it.”

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences