Ndaba 'excited to show what I can do'

No need to worry about new boy, Corrie Ndaba, Killie fans, he's assured all he is "settling in very good" to his new surroundings.

He's getting stuck-in out in Belfast on Kilmarnock's pre-season training camp and his teammates have all been "very welcoming".

"I spoke to Ipswich and said it was important for me to get in around the group from day one," he told the club's website. "It’s good to start new partnerships and get used to my team mates."

The centre-back spoke of Derek McInnes' perseverance which eventually brought him to Rugby Park, after coming close to joining the club during past transfer windows.

"The gaffer has been speaking to me through a few windows, I was going to come before, for whatever reason it didn’t happen but this time around it did.

"I’ve had a taste of Scottish football but this is a new league for me, it’s going to be a good challenge for me and I’m excited to show what I can do."