P﻿ep Guardiola expects Manchester City to have an "amazing" decade to come after extending his contract with the club.

C﻿ity's City's second longest-serving manager has extended his deal by two years and is now under contract until 2025.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me," he said.

"I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

