Key fixtures in Nottingham Forest's season

You've already seen Nottingham Forest's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Forest have early away games against Manchester United (26 August) and champions Manchester City (23 September), while rivals Sheffield united visit the City Ground on 19 August.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle.

Steve Cooper's side end with games against Sheffield United (a), Chelsea (h) and Burnley (a).

Have your say on the fixtures here