Managers are 'being judged by social media', says Martindale

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

David Martindale says the negativity generated on social media is putting managers under increased pressure.

Martindale’s Livingston visit Hibs on Saturday, whose boss Lee Johnson is facing intense scrutiny after seven defeats in eight.

"I don't want to tell people how to run clubs and I don't want to talk about Lee or Hibs because I think that's a little bit unfair,” said Martindale.

"But I am a massive advocate of continuity. I do genuinely understand the pressure from social media these days, it is difficult for boards at clubs.

"Your opinion 15 years ago was sitting talking to your pal in the pub after the game or on your lunchbreak at work.

"Your opinion is now reaching hundreds of thousands of people so I think it puts more demands on football clubs in general.

"There can be a lot of positivity but generally there is a lot of negativity which can grow arms and legs on social media which then leads to the stands on a Saturday.

"It is a difficult job, a highly-demanding job and you are being judged by social media. So it doesn't help."

Martindale cited the example of "some of the top managers in the world" who needed time to bring success.

“You look at Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson, you have got (Jurgen) Klopp, how long did it take Klopp to get success? Three or four seasons?" he added.

"Look at (Arsenal boss Mikel) Arteta. I think they were all calling for his head 18 months ago. The board backed him and they are sharing the rewards of doing that so I am a huge fan of continuity."