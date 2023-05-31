Stacey to depart Bournemouth
Bournemouth have confirmed defender Jack Stacey will leave the club at the end of his current contract.
The 27-year-old will join Championship side Norwich City on a free transfer.
Stacey joined the club in 2019 and has made 97 appearances in his four season spell, scoring one goal - against Blackburn Rovers in 2020.
He was unable to secure a regular starting spot this campaign, making just 14 appearances in all competitions.
In a statement, the Cherries said: "Everyone connected to the club would like to thank Jack for his efforts and wish him well for the future."