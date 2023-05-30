Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and five Manchester City players are included.

Manuel Akanji

The Switzerland international has ended on the winning side in 24 of his 29 Premier League games this season (83%), with City winning 2.5 points per game with him in the side. In the nine games he hasn't featured, they've won just four (44%). Akanji is exceptional on the ball, completing 93.3% of his passes, which is the best pass accuracy of any of the 262 players who have attempted at least 500 this season.

Ruben Dias

This season, City won 85% of the games Dias featured in (22/26), compared to just 50% of the ones he didn't (6/12. Although he missed 12 games, Dias still ranked an impressive seventh on the list of players with the most successful passes (1,921), completing 93% of those.

Rodri

For a fourth consecutive campaign, Rodri topped the charts for successful passes by a midfielder in a Premier League season, completing 2,717, his best tally in a campaign. On 50 occasions he won the ball back, it started a sequence that ended in a shot.

Kevin de Bruyne

Undoubtedly one of the main stories of De Bruyne's season has been his link-up with Erling Haaland. Half of De Bruyne's 16 assists were for Haaland, the most from one player to another in the Premier League this season and most for a Man City duo in a season in Premier League history. He created 26 chances for the Norwegian, with only David Silva creating more chances for a team-mate for City in a Premier League season on record (since 2006-07), creating 28 for Sergio Aguero in 2011-12.

Erling Haaland

His 36 goals are the most by a player in a season in Premier League history (and most in the top flight since Ron Davies scored 37 in 1966-67), while his eight assists give him 44 goal involvements, equalling Thierry Henry's total in 2002-03. He ended the campaign with four hat-tricks, one behind the record set by Alan Shearer in 1995-96 (five).

