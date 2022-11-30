F﻿ormer Celtic midfielder Peter Grant believes the title is as good as won already for Ange Postecoglou's side.

“There’s nothing better than sitting nine points clear," Grant said.

"They won’t say that it’s over, but me as a supporter will say it’s over, there’s no doubt in my mind about that, because of the quality that they have."

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Grant added: "People are saying that there’s three Rangers games coming up - I know that, but Rangers are not good enough at this moment in time, with the squad they have, to challenge Celtic and cut that nine-point gap. That’s fact.

"The new manager can come in, but he’s not going to be playing. I don’t care if it’s Trappatoni, they need a lot more than that. In the back of their mind they know the game is over for Rangers, because that’s who you’re looking at, forget everybody else.

"You’ve just got to focus on your own job, and you know that if you win your games, no one can do anything.”