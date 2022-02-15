Dan Burn: He was a player who always caught my eye when he played for Brighton and seemed to improve under Graham Potter. So I wasn't entirely surprised when Eddie Howe decided to invest in such a dependable defender.

Burn is a snip at £13m, while his debut for Newcastle against Aston Villa proved just how effective he can be. He can play almost anywhere across the back four and seems like just what the Magpies need to tighten things up at the back. A very impressive debut.

