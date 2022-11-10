F﻿ormer Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown believes Jack Grealish's performance against Chelsea was his best for some time.

With Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad being announced today, Brown said: "It’s good timing. It was a really good performance and it’s the best I’ve seen him start a game for some time because he pushed straight away.

"He obviously fancied that space and with the way the opposition set up he was creating, he was getting shots away but he just couldn’t score. He had two or three great chances and it just didn’t seem to be his day.

"But the fans sung his name, appreciated the work that he did and I think that will give him much more confidence because he doesn’t seem to have been that player that we knew at Aston Villa who would take risks and run right past people."

H﻿ear more reaction from 21'00 on BBC Sounds