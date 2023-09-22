Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes there is a lot more to come from Sandro Tonali after international breaks and injuries hampered the start of his spell with the Magpies.

The midfielder joined from AC Milan in the summer and, after scoring on his debut against Aston Villa, he has struggled for consistency.

"I've got no doubt we can get the best out of him," said Howe in his pre-match news conference.

"We've already seen that in the short period of time that he's been here. His performance against Aston Villa was high level. There's no surprise that performance came after he'd been with us for pre-season, four and a bit weeks of intense work getting to know his team-mates.

"I think since then he's hardly trained with us. Internationals, injury. I think he's had one training session in near enough a month, which then gives you a clue.

"That's tough for any new player transitioning into a new team. But he's adapting really well. He's an incredible personality, very stable, committed to the project here and I think he'll grow as time goes on."

Howe has been working to find a balance to his side's midfield in their stuttering start to the season and, asked what role he wants Tonali to play, he said: "I want him to be himself, which is an outstanding technician, a very good athlete.

"For me, he can play all of the positions in midfield. But we need to give him time.

"I don't think we can judge him, or any signings, within a month. Let's take our time and be patient, because I know the quality of the player that we have."