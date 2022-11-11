Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo is available after serving a one-match ban in the Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, but Diego Costa remains suspended.

New manager Julen Lopetegui spent his first day at the club on Friday, but will not officially take charge until Monday.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is continuing to be assessed after he limped off against FC Zurich last week.

Emile Smith Rowe continues to recover after having groin surgery.

