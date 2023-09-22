O'Neil on performances without results, Neto and Luton
- Published
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Luton.
Here is what he had to say at his news conference:
O'Neil confirmed there were no new injuries despite him changing the "training structure" at the club and that Joe Hodge is back training and may make the squad.
O'Neil said "it's too early" to consider Saturday's game a must-win but added: "It's a team (Luton) we think we can have a real good go against. With our group of players and what we have available, we know we need to be going there and getting a result."
On performances not matching the results so far: "The signs are there, there's been large spells in games we've done very well. I understand the urgency and that why we're working so hard to put it all together but I do think it's coming together. We've done a lot of work on the ball but need to improve off it."
On opponents Luton: "They're very good at how they like to play, very direct, two up front, play front to back very quickly, good at set plays. The setting of Luton is different to most places. The atmosphere and feel of game will be something players will have to cope with but they've been prepared and they understand."
When asked about the recent performances of winger Pedro Neto, O'Neil said: "I think Pedro's improvement is purely because he's fully committed to work we're doing, how we want to play and how it's going to benefit him. He's attacked every training session with 100% commitment and you're starting to see the benefits. He's a fantastic player, extremely talented."
