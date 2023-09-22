O'Neil confirmed there were no new injuries despite him changing the "training structure" at the club and that Joe Hodge is back training and may make the squad.

O'Neil said "it's too early" to consider Saturday's game a must-win but added: "It's a team (Luton) we think we can have a real good go against. With our group of players and what we have available, we know we need to be going there and getting a result."

On performances not matching the results so far: "The signs are there, there's been large spells in games we've done very well. I understand the urgency and that why we're working so hard to put it all together but I do think it's coming together. We've done a lot of work on the ball but need to improve off it."

On opponents Luton: "They're very good at how they like to play, very direct, two up front, play front to back very quickly, good at set plays. The setting of Luton is different to most places. The atmosphere and feel of game will be something players will have to cope with but they've been prepared and they understand."