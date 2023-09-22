Midfielder Pascal Gross has a "muscular problem", the manager "can't take any risks" with centre-back Lewis Dunk and striker Evan Ferguson "has a chance to play".

On how to cope with captain Dunk: "We have to find other leaders if Lewis isn’t playing. Pascal and Danny [Welbeck] are big leaders. Adam Webster is one of the best leaders in the dressing room. Billy Gilmour and Pervis Estupinan have potential to be great leaders."

De Zerbi said "sorry" to the fans for Brighton's loss to AEK Athens in the Europa League: "It was a historic day for us and we wanted to make everyone happy. We have to be proud of the way we played. In terms of our quality, I am happy - we just made three or four mistakes."

De Zerbi's thoughts on Ansu Fati's first start for the club: "I was pleased with Ansu’s performance. I think he played well. Everyone has big expectations from him. We don’t want him to feel more pressure, he has to enjoy his football and show his qualities. We love him and we want to help him."