Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Bittersweet or what?

Leeds United supporter Craig Rushworth has taken the burden of the club's fight to survive in the Premier League on his shoulders... by breaking one as he celebrated Luke Ayling's late winner in the 3-2 victory at Molineux.

"Basically, I got caught up in the carnage," Rushworth, 41, told BBC Radio Leeds. "I ended up crowd surfing about five rows down. Unfortunately, I had my arm stuck out in front of me and two or three lads behind me fell right onto my arm and broke my shoulder - quite painful!"

The Ossett-born fan is now awaiting an operation at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield but was full of praise for the medical staff and stewards at Wolves.

"They'd given me gas and air, saying 'you probably need to take this and you'll be laughing'. So I did and I think that's why I ended up taking a selfie in the medical room. I didn't really plan it but I think I was just a little bit away with it."

His partner was not smiling when Craig returned to Wakefield.

"I wasn't particular popular when I got home. As you can imagine the lads think it's funny and my missus was less than impressed. We're supposed to be going on holiday in nine weeks so I need to make sure I don't ruin that!"