Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "Is this to be Mohamed Salah's swansong?

"The 31-year-old has been the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, and they are likely to go back in for him before their league's transfer window closes on Thursday.

"Despite speculation, he clearly put his full focus on Liverpool and produced a typically lively performance against Aston Villa that could have seen him have more than the one goal he scored.

"Salah is 31, but he has two goals in four games for the Reds so far this season and his importance in their attack is showing no signs of diminishing.

"Boss Jurgen Klopp reiterated after the game that Salah is going nowhere, but if higher bids continue to come in then Liverpool's resolve will surely be tested to the maximum."