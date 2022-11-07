'We are playing to try to win the Carabao Cup' - Frank
- Published
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side are playing to "win" the Carabao Cup and that his team selection against Gillingham will reflect such ambition.
The Bees, winless in four matches, face the League Two side on Tuesday and Frank has stressed his side must continue to turn their home ground into a "fortress" having only lost to Arsenal there this season.
Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard will start the fixture, with Vitaly Janelt a doubt.
Speaking about the Carabao Cup, Frank said: "For me we are playing to try to win it. It would be a huge thing for the club. I want to try and win as many games as possible. It’s so difficult to win something in your career so I will put a very strong team out tomorrow.
"We’ve lost one game at home and we’ve really tried to create a fortress. That needs to be against Gillingham, Wolves, Manchester City or whoever we play at home. We need to be really difficult to play against; that’s the plan for tomorrow."
Frank has re-watched the closing stages of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, where the home side scored a late equaliser, and concluded his players "did so many things right" on the day.
But he has asked "to get over the line with one last push" in their final two matches before the World Cup, with a trip to Manchester City to come on Saturday.
In Monday's media conference, Frank said Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Pontus Jansson will all be out until after the World Cup.