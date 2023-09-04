Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Jordan Pickford made six saves against Sheffield United, including sharp stops from Gustavo Hamer in the first half and a Luke Thomas volley in the second period.

Pickford, 29, has 54 England caps and is closing in on 400 career club games. Sean Dyche feels his best years are still to come.

"He is working all the time; he is a top keeper," said the Everton boss. "He knows his way around the Premier League and international scene, and is a very good keeper, as we all know.

"Keepers and centre-halves are the ones who mature the latest in football and get better and better. You learn to read the game, be professional, the standard and training. The longer you play, the wiser they get and what the game is about."

United manager Paul Heckingbottom said of Pickford's late saves: "It was a big moment and another example of why we love the game and how fine the margins are.

"We will need a lot of those moments to go in our favour this season."