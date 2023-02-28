D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said podcast, external

The day immediately after Danny Ings was transferred to West Ham in January for £15m, Ollie Watkins scored the first of his goals in five consecutive games - a record for a Aston Villa player in the Premier League era.

You could argue that Villa trying to crowbar Ings into the team had cramped Watkins' (and Villa’s) style. Last season, Watkins had scored 11 league goals, when he was perhaps aiming at closer to 20.

This season, despite starting over twice as many games as Ings, he had scored half the goals of the departing striker. While his overall work ethic bought him time with most Villa supporters, some had started to question his finishing and even called for a replacement.

But Watkins' rebirth since the start of the year has both quietened the dissenting voices and made the concern over Ings' move a distant memory.

There’s a real sense now that Watkins can build on his first season for Villa, in which was unlucky to end up with just 14 league goals, due to the amount of his efforts that either hit the woodwork or were ruled out by borderline VAR decisions.

Villa’s next three fixtures are against teams below them in the league, offering Watkins a real chance to extend his current goalscoring run further.

Next month, he potentially could fire Villa into the top half of the Premier League and himself back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.