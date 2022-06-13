Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes most Manchester United fans are happy with the appointment or Erik ten Hag - and that Mauricio Pochettino's imminent departure from Paris Saint-Germain won't change that.

Pochettino was one of the favourites to take over at Old Trafford, before the club opted for Ten Hag.

On Sunday it was announced that the Argentine would leave PSG and not serve out the final year of his contract.

When asked if United fans will see Pochettino as the one that got away, Lennon said: "I think it will probably be a little bit split.

"At the time when Ole was coming to the end of his tenure and there were all the rumours about Pochettino I think every United fan would have snapped your hand off then to get him in because of his track record and because of how well he had done in the Premier League first and foremost.

"But looking forward to Ten Hag, I spoke to Nigel de Jong a few weeks ago and he was saying that he is the real deal. His coaching, his philosophy and how he wants to play the game is very, very strong minded and he thinks he is going to be the perfect fit for Manchester United going forward.

"Will fans be disappointed they didn’t get Pochettino? I think the majority of them are really happy with the Ten Hag appointment."

Hear more on Pochettino's PSG exit on BBC Sounds