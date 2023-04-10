Fulham don't want to let their season peter out as they struggle for form heading into remaining games, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Speaking after Fulham's defeat to London rivals West Ham on Saturday, he told The Far Post podcast: "It shows the depth that they haven't really been able to create, but they'll be able to work on that over the summer with some more players coming in.

"If they are without some key players, [you can see] how much more of a problem that creates, but they will be fine and they can build moving forward. But, you don't want to really go into the summer on a downward trajectory do you?

"There will be jokes flying around west London I'm sure that they're swapping football boots for flips flops and they'll be coming out in their Hawaiian shirts for home games now because the lilos are calling for Fulham.

"They've had such a great season and it may be an opportunity for one or two to just show their worth moving forwards."

The Cottagers head into the remaining nine games of the season sitting 10th in the table, but have struggled for form in recent games having not won in the league since February. Parry feels the intensity of their first season back may have caught up with them.

"They're likely to finish top twelve.

"But, most of the points they have picked up have been the teams that have struggled or were struggling at the time so that shows they have taken advantage of that, but maybe the challenges of the Premier League have just hit them in this run in."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds