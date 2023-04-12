Following a 4-0 win in October, Newcastle are looking for their first Premier League double over Aston Villa since the 2013-14 campaign under Alan Pardew.

Ollie Watkins has scored in nine of his past 11 league appearances (9 goals) and has scored in 12 different Premier League games this season overall. Only three players – Christian Benteke in 2012-13 (15), Juan Pablo Ángel in 2003-04 (13), and Dwight Yorke in both 1996-97 (13) and 1995-96 (14) – have ever scored in more different games in a season in the competition for Villa.