C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

It is fair to say 2022 has been a tumultuous year at the City Ground.

Full houses for almost every game in the year, big cup shocks, a promotion surge, a dramatic play-off semi-final, the return of Premier League football, and an atmosphere which has picked up recognition across the year as being one of the best in the country.

It’s all been led by Steve Cooper, and it was fitting that Forest ended the City Ground year with another victory, and that he felt able to celebrate that win with the return of his trademark fist-pumping celebration.

Cooper has been loathe to be too self-congratulatory with his team at the foot of the table, but the win over Crystal Palace saw them move up two places – and, combined with the League Cup victory over a strong Spurs side, register back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The final whistle arrived to a mixture of relief and excitement for supporters, so the head coach’s reaction was understandable – indeed it was almost demanded by a fanbase who continue to show huge faith in the man who led them back into the top-flight.

That backing – which also came from the club’s ownership in the form of a new contract earlier in the season – is paying off.

Forest produced their best football of the campaign over the final week before the break. Unlucky to lose to Brentford after shocking VAR decisions, they then kept clean sheets against Spurs and Palace – getting past the latter after, for once, benefitting from the slide rules and line markings from Stockley Park.

But the week has been about more than wins. It’s been about seeing a genuine team emerge from the individual talents who descended on the City Ground over the summer. It’s seen a togetherness, a spirit, a determination – all traits that served Forest so well last season. It’s seen individual players delivering on their undoubted talent, in a way which has added to the collective.

Most of all, it’s offered genuine hope that when things get back underway, the Reds can compete in a way which can see them climb out of the relegation zone.

Cooper this week described the last few months as the “toughest professional challenge he’s ever faced”. Those fist-pumps suggest a belief that all the hard work can pay off when football returns to the City Ground in 2023.