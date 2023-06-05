Chairman Roy MacGregor admits he thought Ross County "were gone" as he watched his side go 3-0 down on aggregate to Partick Thistle.

However, the Highlanders clawed back the deficit before winning the Premiership play-off final on penalties in a remarkable comeback.

"I've always been an advocate of the play-offs... until we were in it," MacGregor told BBC Sportsound.

"We were out on our feet. I'm sorry for Thistle, one team had to lose, but I'm delighted for the team and the supporters.