Arsenal fan Charlene Smith says she was "confused" and "shocked" that the Gunners didn’t look like a team fighting for the title in their 3-0 loss to Brighton.

The result means Manchester City need one win from their last three games to secure their third Premier League title in a row and fifth in six seasons.

Reflecting on the game, she told BBC Radio 5 Live: "That was an absolutely awful performance. From when the game kicked-off we were so flat and just didn’t look like a team fighting for the title yesterday.

"I was just so confused, for that whole first half we just couldn’t find any rhythm and get into the game, I was just absolutely shocked.

"I don’t want to be too harsh on the team as we have done amazing this season but to go from being eight points clear of Manchester City and at the top of the table for so long, to then having a performance like that against Brighton at home - is absolutely heartbreaking. I do think the team should have pushed and given more yesterday."

