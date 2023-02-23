Aberdeen v Livingston: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Aberdeen have the youngest average starting XI age of any side in this season’s Scottish Premiership (25 years, 252 days), and have made fewer changes to their starting line-ups than any other club (33).

  • Livingston have lost two of their last three league games (W1), as many as their previous 10 beforehand (W4 D4 L2).

  • Aberdeen have lost four of their last five league games (W1), conceding 19 goals in the five matches (3.8 per game). Indeed, the Dons have conceded a league-high 51 Premiership goals overall this term, their most in a single league campaign since 2010-11 (59).

  • Livingston have won three of their last four league matches against Aberdeen (L1), as many as their previous 20 such meetings beforehand (W3 D5 L12).