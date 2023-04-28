Former Leicester City midfielder Steve Thompson says the club's remaining Premier League matches take on a "cup final" status given the "repercussions" of dropping down to the Championship.

The Foxes - 18th in the table - are a point from safety with five games to go, starting with a crunch fixture against 19th-placed Everton on Monday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Thompson said: "Everton is a massive six-pointer.

"With Dean Smith coming in, you hope that feel-good factor, bounce factor, will give the lads not playing a gee-up. You'd think Everton at home you are going to beat them, Fulham away you have a chance.

"Two or three decent results and you pull yourself clear."

Thompson believes Smith cannot afford to rest 36-year-old striker Jamie Vardy for the run-in given the signficance of fixtures.

Thompson, who has spent time coaching in the Championship, added: "Every game is going to be a cup final. There are massive repercussions if you go down, player's wages will be cut, parachute money will help in the Championship but I have been in the Championship a long time and that's a tough league.

"People think you bounce back but you don't bounce back as quickly as you think you can.

"It's important that Dean Smith comes in with fresh ideas, different training methods, formations and an approach to the game. It could have got stale under Brendan Rodgers but the results tell you it wasn't good enough. Hopefully Smith can galvanise the team. The players should be under no illusions these are massive games."

