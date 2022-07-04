Article: published on 4 July 2022
What are your hopes for pre-season?
- Published
The Liverpool first team have started to return to training to begin their preparations for the new Premier League season.
With a swathe of pre-season fixtures and a trip to east Asia on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Jurgen Klopp's side?
Tuesday, 12 July - Liverpool v Manchester United, Bangkok -14:00 BST
Friday, 15 July - Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Singapore - 13:35 BST
Thursday, 21 July - RB Leipzig v Liverpool, Leipzig - 18:15 BST
Wednesday, 27 July - Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool, Salzburg -19:00 BST
Saturday, 30 July - Liverpool v Man City, Community Shield, King Power Stadium - 17:00 BST
Sunday, 31 July - Liverpool v Strasbourg, Anfield -19:30 BST
Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?