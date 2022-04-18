Ronaldo the hero again as time runs out for Norwich

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines is not a unique method of summing up a football game.

The Portuguese superstar has done it so often, it is easy to forget he has now scored two hat-tricks in three Premier League games – at the age of 37.

His latest effort glossed over some terrible United defending against Norwich and shoved the Canaries that little bit closer to the Premier League trap door.

The celebrations at the final whistle must have felt like a dagger to the heart for Norwich boss Dean Smith.

They also masked some pretty shocking defending from the hosts, the type of stuff seen all too often down the years and which has left many of the club's fans in such a state of fury - some even missed the start of the game as part of a pre-match protest.

As for Manchester United, they need to improve quickly. They go to Liverpool tomorrow, where a win would move them level on points with fourth-placed Spurs.