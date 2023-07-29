Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There is a lot of love for Treble winners Manchester City in Seoul.

Pep Guardiola's side have left Japan for South Korea and the final leg of their three-match pre-season tour against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (12:30 BST kick-off).

Huge numbers turned out to see some players - including Jack Grealish - at a sponsors' event, and then 23,000 went to an open training session at Seoul's World Cup Stadium.

So far, City have a 100% record on their trip and judging by those numbers, they will have a lot of fans wanting them to make it three from three on Sunday.