Marissa Thomas & Bobbie Jackson, BBC Sport

In a 22-team Premier League, Everton began the final day in 20th and a point from safety.

Swindon Town had already been relegated, Oldham Athletic were set to join them. Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Southampton were all in danger just above the Toffees.

Sixth-placed Wimbledon were the visitors to Goodison Park - and led 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Graham Stuart pulled one back just four minutes later from the penalty spot and a fine strike from Barry Horne levelled the game midway through the second half.

Goodison Park was rocking nine minutes from time when Stuart grabbed his second and Everton's third - but they still had to wait for results elsewhere.

As it turned out, they finished 17th.

Southampton and Ipswich survived too, thanks to draws, and it was Sheffield United, beaten by a last-minute goal at Chelsea, who were relegated.

