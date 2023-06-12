Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has joined up with the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Eze was called up to the senior squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate last month and, in a video posted by England, external on Twitter, he said: "I'm excited. It's a great opportunity and I'm ready to go.

"I was at training and got a message [about the call-up]. I told my wife first - she was buzzing as well. I'm excited, ready to go and I want to enjoy it."