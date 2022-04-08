Norwich v Burnley: Team news

Norwich should be able to pick Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Brandon Williams for the visit of relegation rivals Burnley, after the trio missed last Saturday's 0-0 draw away at Brighton.

Defender Ozan Kabak has returned to his parent club Schalke for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Ben Mee and Erik Pieters are making progress and are training on grass again, and Sean Dyche said they could potentially be fit for the West Ham game.

The news is less positive around Johan Berg Gudmunsson, with Dyche saying he is unsure whether he will feature again this season.

