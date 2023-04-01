St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: What they said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says "points over performances are the important thing" after the narrow win against a St Johnstone side who played 84 minutes with 10 men.

"St Johnstone are an organised, well-drilled team and I don't think the pitch helped matters," he tells BBC Scotland. "I thought we looked a bit rusty at times."

The Dons were ahead at the break and Robson adds: "What I asked the players for at half-time was a clean sheet and we got that and we've won another game on the road, which has been difficult for the club - that's two in a row now. That's the most pleasing thing.

"We were a goal up and didn't need to score again and got a clean sheet and the three points."