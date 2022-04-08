Bowen again proves his importance to Hammers

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Jarrod Bowen is clearly going to be a key figure in the return leg against Lyon.

Bowen had been a doubt for the game with the heel injury he suffered at Liverpool last month that kept him out of the last-16 win over Sevilla.

But, even in a side down to 10 men, he remained a danger and was lurking behind Jerome Boateng - but in an onside position - as the German failed to deal with a routine break of possession in the centre of the penalty area.

It was a priceless effort against a Lyon side who are a shadow of the team that beat Manchester City on their way to reaching the Champions League semi-final two seasons ago.

Nevertheless, David Moyes spent a good portion of the build-up stressing how important it was for neither his players nor supporters to forget the tie would not be decided for another week, and that they should not get frustrated if the game lacked the fizz of that marvellous victory over Sevilla three weeks ago.

Despite the potential for a semi-final against Barcelona - which some long-time Hammers fans believe would be the biggest match in their history, even taking account of previous trophy successes in the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup - they heeded the advice.

Their momentum was halted by Aaron Cresswell's red card. With 11 men in France, Moyes can be optimistic about picking it up again.