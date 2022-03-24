Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are back with the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast and, this week, the trio discuss English football's greatest ever number 10.

One of the players to make the list is former Chelsea and now Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

Alan Shearer: "Clever, technically superb - and what a pass. He's a very good player and I liked him a lot at Chelsea, and at Manchester United. You can't say anything bad about him because his attitude was always fantastic."

Micah Richards: "I played in a pre-season friendly against him when he was at Valencia and he ran rings around us, so I knew he was going to be a special player. But I wanted more from him when he went to United. He's a lovely guy."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds