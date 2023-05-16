Manchester City's players "owe it" to themselves and the club's owners to win the Champions League after their defeat to Chelsea two years ago.

Speaking to the media before City's semi-final second leg against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, defender Kyle Walker has spoken about the importance of the competition to the club.

He said: "The club is missing that one [the Champions League]. I think of the owners and the amount of money and investment they've put in over the years, we owe it to them.

"I would've liked to have [won it] when we got to the first final against Chelsea [in 2021], but I think it was a learning curve.

"To get to the final against Chelsea and not performing as we can, we owe it to ourselves too to try and get some revenge on that."

City head into the tie level with the Spanish side after their 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a week ago and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's late semi-final defeat to the same side.

"We've got a tough opponent tomorrow to get to the final, then it's a final, anything can happen," added the England international.

"AC Milan and Inter are massive clubs. We'll watch that game and study it hard but the first thing is getting to the final and then we'll think about that.

"We've gone through rough and good moments [as a team] but hopefully now, this is the icing on the cake where we can go in and put our names in the history books for this club and put this club on the Champions League map."