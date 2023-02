Fulham have signed Cedric Soares on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

The Portuguese left-back is reunited with Marco Silva after the pair previously worked together at Sporting Lisbon.

Soares said: "I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here.

"Me and my family are really, really happy for this move. It’s a great move and I can’t wait to start."