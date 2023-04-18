J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

"He can be both," said Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonderful hybrid right-back/central-midfield performance versus Leeds United.

With his side out of possession, Alexander-Arnold lined up at right-back, alongside the rest of the back four, but as soon as Liverpool gained meaningful possession, he'd step into midfield next to Fabinho as a deep-lying playmaker.

When Liverpool lost the ball, Ibrahima Konate would head to the right, covering for Trent, with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson defending the counter-attack. For most of the season, Liverpool have left their supposed full-backs up the field, meaning only two centre-backs would be there to stop counters, but now Robertson stays deeper and Trent is relieved the responsibility of defending his right-wing on the turnover.

In short, it suited him perfectly at Elland Road. He had 153 touches of the ball, 124 passes, 12 accurate long-balls, 20 passes into the final third and two assists. Ridiculous numbers. From the centre of the park, Trent looked like Andrea Pirlo - that's how good his passing is.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp, by imitating the Manchester City tactic, has found Alexander-Arnold's best position going forward. He'll be less responsible defensively when Liverpool lose the ball, which has been when he's looked shakiest, but will also get more of the ball in the central positions from which he can wreak havoc.