C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Did I see a smile on James Maddison’s face as he was walking off the pitch? I hope not, as he should actually be hanging his head in shame.

Earlier in Monday's game, this time it was Timothy Castagne who gave away an inexplicable penalty and, after an amazing shoulder barge into the back of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he seemed in utter disbelief that a spot-kick had been awarded. I hope he has his Oscars speech ready.

At the other end, if Jamie Vardy is on the pitch, he is our main penalty-taker. Failing that, with no Kelechi Iheanacho, it should be Youri Tielemans, who was actually holding the ball. But Maddison was the one to step up to take it for some strange reason.

With a penalty on a par with Yann Kermorgant’s infamous play-off attempt, Jordan Pickford made a easy save. At 3-1 the game would have been ours.

There is no I in team - neither it seems is there a James Maddison. He seems to be a player who prefers to play to the camera rather than for his team, and wants all the glory for himself.

Smile for the camera, James.