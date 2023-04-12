Moyes on Paqueta availability, West Ham's 'big achievement' and Gent
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before the first leg of West Ham's Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He said "to be in Europe at this stage of the season is a big achievement" and added "long may it continue".
Lucas Paqueta "got a bad knock" against Newcastle but he has since trained and Moyes said: "We think he’ll be okay for tomorrow".
Moyes hinted at playing a strong side and said: "The chance to get through to a semi-final, we have to take every opportunity we can and we’re not going to give that up easily".
He hopes for another long run in Europe and said: "The big thing is to reach the standards we’ve set in Europe, we’ve had ten wins and we want to add to it."
On Thursday's opponents, he said: "I’ve got big respect for Gent and we have no divine right to go through."
He is expecting another tough game and added: "Every game, when you get to the knockout stage is tough. Gent have had some good wins, they had an incredible win in Istanbul in the last round."