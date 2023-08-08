Bayern Munich are considering making a fourth bid for Tottenham's striker Harry Kane after their latest offer of £86m was rejected. (Times - subscription), external

Kane will call time on a move to Bayern Munich if a deal cannot be agreed between the two clubs this week. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Tottenham could offer Wales defender Joe Rodon and English defender Djed Spence as part of negotiations for Nottingham Forest's Wales forward Brennan Johnson. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column