Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I was getting a bit worried about Newcastle last week because their form had slumped, but they improved against Wolves and got the win as well.

Before then, the Magpies had lost three in a row but all three of those defeats were away from home and I'd expect them to be better at St James' Park.

I'm backing them here too, although Leicester are so up and down it makes predicting their results very difficult.

Joe's prediction: This is a tricky one. Newcastle are probably safe now unless something completely ridiculous happens - like it did when we went down on the final day of the 1993-94 season.

I remember we were something like 14th at 4.15pm but half an hour later, Glenn Hoddle headed the ball for the first time in his life and flicked it on for Mark Stein to score a last-minute winner for Chelsea, and we went down.

A point here just gets the Magpies closer to being sure of staying up and they are capable of getting it. 1-1.

