England have an unexpected centrepiece to their success so far at the Qatar World Cup according to BBC Sport's experts.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has drawn praise from players and pundits alike for his vocal displays in midfield, not to mention his opening goal in Sunday's win over Senegal.

Asked in a Q&A why Henderson has been so pivotal, BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty said: "Jordan Henderson probably wasn’t expected to be in England’s starting line-up when the tournament began but since his introduction as a substitute against USA he has shown experience, leadership and fits right into what Gareth Southgate wants from his midfield alongside Rice and Bellingham.

"He commands respect from the other players, is a big voice on and off the pitch and Southgate knows exactly what he will get from him – a huge factor in tournament football."

Former England keeper Karen Bardsley added: "We've mentioned Henderson a few times and he has been absolutely outstanding since he came into the team.

"For me, he is one of those no-stat all-star players that don't get the recognition that they deserve.

"He is all over the pitch picking up those first and second balls. He is also running in behind and stretching the pitch to create space for the rest of his team-mates.

"That is something that is not particularly sexy in football. People want to see goals, they want to see crunching tackles and great passes through, but those are the things that get you through tournaments and win you trophies at club level."