Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Unsurprisingly, Antonio Conte and Spurs have parted ways.

There were two likely scenarios that could happen - we’d announce a new head coach fairly immediately afterwards or we’d let Ryan Mason take over in the interim like last time.

An interesting twist is Christian Stellini staying on, with Mason to oversee the remaining games and hopefully secure us Champions League football next season. Personally, I just hope we play entertaining attacking football, instead of the lacklustre sideways and backwards malarkey we’ve seen more than enough of this season.

It seems like the ownership is not entirely sure on who will be in charge next, as we’ve been linked with Thomas Tuchel (now not happening), Julian Nagelsmann and, of course, Mauricio Pochettino to mention just a few.

From a fan point of view, I know a number would want Poch back, but I think many would be excited about Nagelsmann too.

It’s also important to consider what the players want, especially those such as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, the latter now not only the club’s record goalscorer, but also England’s all-time top goalscorer.

Fifty-five goals and counting.