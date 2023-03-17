Starfelt's hip injury 'not serious' - gossip

Sweden manager Janne Andersson has confirmed Celtic centre-back Carl Starfelt's hip injury is not serious. (Football Scotland)

Former Japan centre-back Marcus Tulio Tanaka has slammed Kyogo Furuhashi's snub from the latest international squad. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Celtic forward Brian McClair says he was "always quite confident" Ange Postecoglou would be a success at his former club. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert believes Martin O'Neill's side at Parkhead would be "too strong" for Postecoglou's current team. (Daily Record)

