Manchester United have opted not to pay a semi-annual dividend to shareholders in the 2023 financial year, in response to the increased investment in Erik ten Hag's playing squad.

In the last financial year, £33.6m was paid in dividends - mainly to the Glazer family.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said: "Dividends should not be paid when the club is not achieving success on the pitch, challenging for top honours.

"That is rewarding failure and removes the incentive for the owners to ensure sufficient reinvestment of profits back into the club.

"Our view is that no further dividends should be paid while new investment and ownership remain unresolved. "

