Desire to be manager will never leave me - O'Neill

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill admits there will always be a part of him eager to return to the dugout.

The Northern Irishman, who hasn't managed since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2019, spent five successful years in Glasgow.

In an interview with BBC Scotand's The Nine, external, the 70-year-old said it's a different game to when he was in charge at Parkhead.

"It's interesting nowadays in the current game where there are a lot of coaches in the game, not managers," said O'Neill.

"Maybe with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger leaving it, this idea that a manager could control the whole football club seems to have gone.

"When I did run a football club, I actually ran it. There wasn't a senior player that was signed that I didn't know about. I was the instigator for getting them, good or bad. Those things have changed in the game.

"Would I have the same drive and intensity to manage? I think it's in my personality, I don't think that'll leave me until I'm on another planet."